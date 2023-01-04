Understanding why we should fighting

Understanding why we should fight is what every Patriotic American needs to do to win this war for our Country. Because if Patriotic American don’t begin to stand and fight we get what I say in this video.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.