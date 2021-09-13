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Crystalline Consciousness, Buddhism 101
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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12 views • September 13, 2021
Crystalline Consciousness a.ka. Christ Consciousness in Buddhism is explained by long-time Buddhist author and Seattle hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt in this interview segment with Shane Robinson of 'Unbiased On the Fence'. From her 40+ years of studying mysticism and consciousness through the quantum studies in Buddhism through her Laotian upbringing, Von shares the age-old Buddhist 101 explanation of what a Crystalline Consciousness is and how to achieve it. She shows us how every soul is a sacred geometric energy, which if awakened and works on ascending up your level of consciousness to a 5D energy frequency of unconditional love or beyond, much like Yeshua, Kwan Yin, Buddha, and many other monks, you can manifest a more enjoyable life. It is further explained that this Crystalline Consciousness can be seen in various Buddhist mandalas of Asian artwork over the last 2,500+ years in the form of a buddha sitting inside a mandala. She also explains how ancient Buddhist knowledge goes back to remnant records from the Lemurian folklores.

Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/tGAHmT6QEzs

Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/

Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A

Dolores Cannon QHHT Registry: https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...

Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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Shane's BOOK IS OUT!!! Mandela Effect: Friend or Foe?
https://www.amazon.com/dp/169285769X/

'Unbiased on the Fence' information center for Mandela Effect Conferences and Meet-Ups https://mandelaeffectconference.com/

For more information visit: http://uotf.net

To support 'Unbiased on the Fence' work: Paypal https://www.paypal.me/uotf Patreon (Monthly Support) https://www.patreon.com/uotf
Keywords
awakeningmetaphysicsascensionyeshua5dconsciousnessbuddhismsynchronicityqhhtmandelaeffectbuddhanewearthsoulplanningakashicrecordslifeplannerdolorescannonparallelrealitiestulkuchildrenkwanyin
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