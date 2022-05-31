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FULL SHOW: Biden Administration Starts Largest Wildfire In New Mexico History In An Effort To Stop Wildfires
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180 views • May 31, 2022
If you were asking how the Biden administration could hurt America even worse, we now have your answer. The Biden Executive Order to stop forest fires resulted in the forestry service starting the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. Not only that, but as Russia is asserting its victory in Eastern Ukraine, Biden is readying more missiles to be sent into the region. Owen Shroyer breaks down the general dichotomy of the Republican party ideology versus the Democrat ideology and explains why anyone would ever choose the left. More weirdness emerged from Uvalde, Texas in regards to the mass shooting. Owen takes calls on this Memorial Day live show.
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