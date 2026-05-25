Lavrov, speaking at an Africa Day event, calls out the Western press for their lack of integrity:



"Despite the measures we took to bring the maximum number of journalists there, the journalists from the countries of the world majority honestly fulfilled their duty — which is more than can be said of their Western colleagues. Some simply refused to show up. Someone said they were on vacation; someone was simply forbidden by their government. So much for the free press."

Adding:

Lavrov and Rubio held a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports. Key points:



➡️Lavrov briefed Rubio on steps taken by Russian armed forces on Putin's orders.



➡️Lavrov drew Rubio's attention to the recommendation to ensure evacuation of American diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital.



➡️Lavrov and Rubio exchanged assessments of diplomatic initiatives on the Strait of Hormuz and the situation around Cuba.



➡️Lavrov and Rubio confirmed their mutual intent, despite known disagreements, to step up efforts to normalize the functioning of diplomatic missions.



➡️Lavrov expressed regret to Rubio that the "brazen efforts of European elites" and the Kiev regime are undermining the Anchorage agreements.





