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Lavrov calls out the Western press for their lack of integrity
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Lavrov, speaking at an Africa Day event, calls out the Western press for their lack of integrity:

"Despite the measures we took to bring the maximum number of journalists there, the journalists from the countries of the world majority honestly fulfilled their duty — which is more than can be said of their Western colleagues. Some simply refused to show up. Someone said they were on vacation; someone was simply forbidden by their government. So much for the free press."

Adding:

Lavrov and Rubio held a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports. Key points:

➡️Lavrov briefed Rubio on steps taken by Russian armed forces on Putin's orders.

➡️Lavrov drew Rubio's attention to the recommendation to ensure evacuation of American diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian capital.

➡️Lavrov and Rubio exchanged assessments of diplomatic initiatives on the Strait of Hormuz and the situation around Cuba.

➡️Lavrov and Rubio confirmed their mutual intent, despite known disagreements, to step up efforts to normalize the functioning of diplomatic missions.

➡️Lavrov expressed regret to Rubio that the "brazen efforts of European elites" and the Kiev regime are undermining the Anchorage agreements.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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