© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother' - Aggressive Parenting and the Cult of Excellence
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 10, 2021
After the Wall Street Journal published an excerpt of Amy Chua's soon-to-be-published book about Chinese parenting, the reaction was swift and vicious, especially among Asian Americans. In "Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother," Chua, a Yale Law School professor, explains and defends her "Chinese parenting style," which, for her two daughters, included no sleepovers, no playdates, no school plays, no TV, no computer games, no grades less than an A, and many, many, many hours of piano and violin practice... The philosophical view from Freedomain Radio - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.