The Degenerates of D.C. - Madison Cawthorn Talks out of School | David Knight

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DC — Degenerates of Columbia - Orgies, Cocaine, is he talking about the GOP??? He's getting a lot of flack for his comments... could be his own party he's tattling on?
Conservative media is misdirecting you from who Congressman Madison Cawthorn is talking about.
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