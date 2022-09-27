What is your story? It’s all a show! Smoke & Mirrors. Conservative business mentor, coach, political commentator, author, capitalist strategist, podcaster, and founder of Conservative Business Journal, John Di Lemme is a God-fearing champion of truth, freedom, and integrity. His story is what makes America great! His new book, “Making Capitalism Great Again” is a must read! You will be encouraged, challenged, and reminded that we all have a story! Stand up, speak out, and let your story change the world!
To reach out John: www.conservativebusinessjournal.com
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack –https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood – www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
Collagen Elixir – https://getstarted.isagenix.com/5HDE68T9V004
Kirk Elliott PhD – https://kirkelliottphd.com/b4a/
Holy Hydrogen – Promo Code B4A https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Website Design/Hosting Blaze Team – Mention ‘Tania’ – https://blaze.team/
Curativa Bay – Promo Code B4A https://www.curativabay.com
MyPillow – https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
———————————
SUPPORT 💲us so that we can CONTINUE to bring you this amazing CONTENT! –
https://beautyforashes.tv/how-to-donate/
Sign up for Our Newsletter 📰 – Text B4A to 22828
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.