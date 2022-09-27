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What is your story? It’s all a show! Smoke & Mirrors. Conservative business mentor, coach, political commentator, author, capitalist strategist, podcaster, and founder of Conservative Business Journal, John Di Lemme is a God-fearing champion of truth, freedom, and integrity. His story is what makes America great! His new book, “Making Capitalism Great Again” is a must read! You will be encouraged, challenged, and reminded that we all have a story! Stand up, speak out, and let your story change the world!
To reach out John: www.conservativebusinessjournal.com
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