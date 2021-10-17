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Jesus Christ could come in Any Year up to 2030
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41 views • October 17, 2021
According to a Comment on the Message #27~ God told Rg Stair Jesus was coming by October 3 2021~ This Jer Byr fella said Ralph { Wolf Counsel } meant Jesus could come in any YEAR up to 2030 !!!
WOW ~ Sounds like James Rice's Latest Word's of Covering The Lying Hypocrite False Witness Rg Stair's Lying Divinations.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
WOW ~ Sounds like James Rice's Latest Word's of Covering The Lying Hypocrite False Witness Rg Stair's Lying Divinations.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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