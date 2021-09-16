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I AM America Decree
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10 views • September 16, 2021
I spent 3 years as a member of the Saint Germain Foundation/"I AM" Activity, and this is how we prayed...we decreed. Much more empowering than what most people think of as prayer. I made this decree up using the "I AM" Activity technique and some of their wording. Try it out and see how it makes you feel. You will notice that it takes several times before your voice becomes clear. you may not make it through at first. Say it with conviction!!! Demand it!!! So lets POWER UP! And become higher frequency beings by decreeing and declaring what and who we are!!!
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