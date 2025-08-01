BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mantis Beings, Milab Experiences - David Purcell Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
54 views • 1 day ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/08/01/milabs-mantis-beings/

David Purcell, a veteran of Off World Operations, joins us at the Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about his memories of experiences Off World as well as his experiences here on Earth. He's had encounters with Reptilians, The Draco, Mantis Beings, Greys and other aliens. He's been a crew member on board spaceships engaged in Off World Ops.


In Part 2 David Purcell does a deep dive on some of his experiences. David actually remembers seeing James Bartley on board some of the vessels he's served on. James Bartley likewise instantly recognized David when David was a panelist at the Full Disclosure Now Conference.


David Purcell is a conscious ET Contactee, an Artist, an Empath and a veteran of the Cosmic Wars both in this lifetime and in past/parallel incarnations and timelines.


Keywords
ancient aliensmissing timealien implantsgovernment cover-upalien disclosuretelepathic communicationalien abductionundeadshadow peoplememory wipeextraterrestrial contactblood ritualhybrid programufo encountermantis beingsmilitary abductioninsectoid extraterrestrialmilab experiencehuman-alien hybridinterdimensional entitypsychic vampirevampire mythologysecret medical examinationhybridization projectsecret facility abduction
