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America Awakens to Biden’s Intentional Destruction of US Economy as Danger of Nuclear War in Ukraine Intensifies – FULL SHOW 5/11/22
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233 views • May 12, 2022
Alex Jones will play key excerpts of Dinesh D’Souza’s groundbreaking film ‘2000 Mules’ LIVE on air & will give detailed analysis of the documentary that proves the Democratic Party crime syndicate stole the 2020 election! Roger Stone will also join Alex Jones on today’s broadcast to discuss the latest political developments at home and abroad! Tune in!
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