PEACE MAN at the Rally in the Valley. Aug. 27th, 2022

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RALLY in the VALLEY in Pembroke, Ontario. Peace man inspired the world with his quiet and loving approach to protest during the Convoy. He continues to work hard for freedom and in holding the government accountable for their unwarranted invocation of the emergency measures act last winter. His peaceful approach has spread world wide since the convoy and yesterday after his speech, he brought the crowd to their feet with a standing ovation. On behalf of this world wide movement... Thank you Peace man. www.peace-man.ca