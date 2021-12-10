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FreeMason Draws | This depicts the flat earth, explains the Black Sun and the magnetic fields connecting the heavenly bodies. It's amazing to see someone with high level access to esoteric
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106 views • December 10, 2021
FreeMason Draws | This depicts the flat earth, explains the Black Sun and the magnetic fields connecting the heavenly bodies.
It's amazing to see someone with high level access to esoteric knowledge basically confirming everything we've studied and assumed over the past few years.
Really mind blowing video.
It's amazing to see someone with high level access to esoteric knowledge basically confirming everything we've studied and assumed over the past few years.
Really mind blowing video.
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