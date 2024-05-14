5-13-2024 Self Protectorate Broadcast

Self Protectorate is the alternative to government & corruption. Watch to find out more, or visit www.selfprotectorate.com.

Music in this video courtesy of:

The Things That Keep Us Here by Scott Buckley | https://soundcloud.com/scottbuckley

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Horizons by Scott Buckley | https://soundcloud.com/scottbuckley

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Solace by Scott Buckley | https://soundcloud.com/scottbuckley

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/