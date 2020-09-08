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Geen ijsje voor Leo!
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14 views • September 08, 2020
Geen ijsje voor Leo Stoter!
Gelukkig , daar is Leo, kunnen we toch nog lachen!
Geweldige man! Compleet losgaan over een ijsje, Leo doet dat!
Of Leo ooit nog een ijsje vandaag heeft gegeten weet bijna niemand, maar echt, deze paljas zorgt, alhoewel in zijn geheel natuurlijk compleet verward, voor een zilveren randje aan deze kansloze dag van de opstand, dat gefoeter! Heerlijk!
Gelukkig , daar is Leo, kunnen we toch nog lachen!
Geweldige man! Compleet losgaan over een ijsje, Leo doet dat!
Of Leo ooit nog een ijsje vandaag heeft gegeten weet bijna niemand, maar echt, deze paljas zorgt, alhoewel in zijn geheel natuurlijk compleet verward, voor een zilveren randje aan deze kansloze dag van de opstand, dat gefoeter! Heerlijk!
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