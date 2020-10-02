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SOHO : Méga-Cubes Borg
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22 views • October 02, 2020
https://www.andre-as.com
Parmi les nombreuses anomalies capturées par l’observatoire solaire Soho, on retrouve un cube géant rappelant étonnamment le vaisseau « Cube Borg » de Star Trek. Une particularité que l’on repère autour d’autres étoiles.
SOHO webcam
https://www.geocam.ru/en/online/soho-eit-171/
Google Sky
https://www.google.fr/intl/fr/sky/
https://vimeo.com/399923517
Music: AudioPanda - Epic Cinematic Trailer
Link: https://youtu.be/4kFgOCbVGuk
Music provided by: MFY - No Copyright
Parmi les nombreuses anomalies capturées par l’observatoire solaire Soho, on retrouve un cube géant rappelant étonnamment le vaisseau « Cube Borg » de Star Trek. Une particularité que l’on repère autour d’autres étoiles.
SOHO webcam
https://www.geocam.ru/en/online/soho-eit-171/
Google Sky
https://www.google.fr/intl/fr/sky/
https://vimeo.com/399923517
Music: AudioPanda - Epic Cinematic Trailer
Link: https://youtu.be/4kFgOCbVGuk
Music provided by: MFY - No Copyright
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