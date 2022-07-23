The Tyranny Is Growing... Isn't It Time The People Abolish DC?

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From Joe Biden attempting to take over freight rail carriers to the new HR 4350 NDAA, the continued unchecked tyranny of Washington, DC puts the People that they are to serve in peril by infringing upon their God-given rights. We'll take a look at these items and remind you of what those who came before us provided as a remedy in the Declaration of Independence "whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-tyranny-is-growing-isnt-it-time-the-people-abolish-dc-video/
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