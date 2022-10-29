The ‘Hu Jintao” Incident Continues To Ferment

https://gnews.org/articles/497675
Summary：The Chinese Communist insiders are extremely dissatisfied with Xi’s arbitrary action. They demand Xi be responsible for the political crisis on the pretext that the Western Forces have exploited the ‘Hu Jintao’ incident.
