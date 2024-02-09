Create New Account
How Government Destroys Low Income American Families using Social Service Agencies through Medicaid
SIP HOUSE ROT
Disclaimer: This audio podcast if for learning and forming a personal opinion on how low income American families get destroyed by the Federal Government through Social Services via Medicaid. This is my conversation with the Supervisor of VA York County Social Services. Issues exposed: low income families in Virginia getting booted from Medicaid by thousands over illegal immigrants. Long podcast but should be interested to all low income American citizens

medicaidamerican low income familiesdestroyed by the governmentover illegal immigrants

