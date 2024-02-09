How Government Destroys Low Income American Families using Social Service Agencies through Medicaid

Disclaimer: This audio podcast if for learning and forming a personal opinion on how low income American families get destroyed by the Federal Government through Social Services via Medicaid. This is my conversation with the Supervisor of VA York County Social Services. Issues exposed: low income families in Virginia getting booted from Medicaid by thousands over illegal immigrants. Long podcast but should be interested to all low income American citizens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.