Pfizer Covid Scandal Uncovered, Police Brutality, China, and The Fed | The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The new daily show from The New American and The John Birch Society is live! The New American TV with Rebecca Terrell features in-depth reporting and lively commentary as part of our commitment to reveal “The Truth Behind The News.” This episode features an interview with Naomi Wolf on the Pfizer/Covid scandal.
Topics covered: Tyre Nichols, Covid, China, the Fed, abortion, and much more.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com