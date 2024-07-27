BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"KING CYRUS & KING SAUL": IDOLATRY OF A NATION / REPENT AMERICA OF YOUR FORNICATION AGAINST THE LORD
PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#usa #trump #fornication WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply.


Please use *only* "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


PLEASE THINK DEEPLY OF YOUR PAST ACTIONS CONCERNING IDOLATRY & REPENT. Feeling sorry or "convicted" is not enough, there must be a clear acknowledgement of behavior, mindset and the lusts of the heart, before true repentance will ever take place. There is GROSS IDOLATRY in America's past and current environment, it must be confessed and laid bare by those who did it, no matter how long ago it was. Without confession and repentance of our action, our sin is still upon us.


LINKS USED IN THIS VIDEO:

I WILL TAKE THEIR IDOLS AWAY, JULY 7, 2024 https://youtube.com/watch?v=HaZewrn-fVM&t=523s

ISAIAH 10:1 THE UNRIGHTEOUS DECREE JULY 31, 2019 https://youtube.com/watch?v=eO4FJ45pMQY&t=4424s

MAGA DECEPTION & THE BEAST SYSTEM SEPT. 29, 2022 https://youtube.com/watch?v=ZW-tNeOKWf0

THE DESTRUCTION OF DAGON: ALL IDOLS WILL FALL JULY 21, 2023 https://youtube.com/watch?v=ITqHTYmB_P4&t=1737s

THE FLOODS ARE COMING - APRIL 1 2023 https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q-ARi2sGwkQ

THE CITIZEN CHILD SEPT 28 2022 https://youtube.com/watch?v=0T-ZR44dTcc&t=844s


INCOMING: THE SEAT OF THE BEAST JULY 3 2024 https://youtube.com/watch?v=572Yx0l7xIY&t=846s


mindset holy spirit christ jesus repentance behavior repent king cyrus fornication idolatry lust yah repent america convicted true repentance lusts king saul tmvp bidolatry of a nation fornication against the lord think deeply past actions feeling sorry clear acknowledgement lusts of the heart
