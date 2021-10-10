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Demographic Winter : The decline of the human family
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23 views • October 10, 2021
Demographic Winter draws upon experts from all around the world – demographers, economists, sociologists, psychologists, civic and religious leaders. Together, they reveal the dangers facing society and the world’s economies, dangers far more imminent than global warming and at least as severe.
First, the film explores how what we thought produced actions that planted the seeds of decline, producing unexpected consequences.
Then, it asks the question “Why did fertility decline?” The film’s experts explore sociological catalysts for the decline including the paradox that prosperity almost always accompanies fertility decline.
First, the film explores how what we thought produced actions that planted the seeds of decline, producing unexpected consequences.
Then, it asks the question “Why did fertility decline?” The film’s experts explore sociological catalysts for the decline including the paradox that prosperity almost always accompanies fertility decline.
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