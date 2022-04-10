"YouTube famous" woman suffers VAXX induced PULMONARY EMBOLISM

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Here’s the thread of events that occurred this past week:
FULL STORY:
https://community.covidvaccineinjuries.com/justine-ezarik-38-year-old-youtube-vlogger-had-a-pulmonary-embolism-with-clot-in-lungs/
SOURCES:
https://gramhir.com/profile/ijustine/103
https://gramhir.com/media/2775308889876856093
https://gramhir.com/media/2811471358318204942
https://twstalker.com/Storiesofinjury/status/1512284980524822528
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