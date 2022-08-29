Miles Guo: People within the CCP establishment understand the significance of our exposure of the election bribery case in Liaoning

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8/26/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: People within the CCP establishment understand the significance of our exposure of the election bribery case in Liaoning and the involvement of Wang Min, Song Zuying, Yang Lan, Bruno Wu, and Zhao Benshan etc. Our exposure is just a miniature of how the CCP’s Central Commission of Discipline Inspection and Political and Legal Affairs Commission, dubbed as the “guns and knives of the CCP”, have been functioning in the past decades