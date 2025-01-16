Choline vs Alpha GPC: Smart Drugs of Many Talents That EVERY Brain Needs

Choline, a water-soluble nutrient, is essentially one step removed from the real Nootropic, Acetylcholine, for which it is a chemical precursor. Choline itself cannot travel across the blood-brain barrier to become Acetylcholine (which we'll refer to from now on as ACh), while Choline bitrate is somewhat more effective in crossing it, and Alpha GPC freely moves from the bloodstream into the brain.

Choline and Alpha GPC are favorites of responsible Biohackers because they balance out the brain chemistry that results from the heightened baselines of other neurotransmitters, particularly Dopamine, and Serotonin, resulting from taking the Racetams and other Nootropics.





