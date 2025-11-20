BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FOX NEWS SAYS "JUST MURDER THE PEOPLE MADE HOMELESS BY GOVERNMENT"
Let the world go straight to hell if you must....
But hang on to your humanity!

If your "morality" is flexible, you have no morality!
If you support "Killing or Caging the Homeless"
you ARE a degenerate scumbag!

If you really feel the need to KILL someone, how about directing your thoughts towards killing the #Criminal scumbags who have stolen those people's wealth via TAXATION and money printing, which made those people homeless in the first place???

This is just a short clip from a Truthstream Media video that I'm about to mirror. Link to the original video will be in the description as usual

