STOP USING DRIVER UPDATERS I'm Declaring WAR on Outbyte Driver Updater (DMCA) - Jody Bruchon Tech
Jody Bruchon
Published 21 hours ago

Outbyte Driver Updater filed a false DMCA copyright claim against my video "STOP USING DRIVER UPDATERS." If they take down enough of my videos I can drag them into court, so here's another target for them.


If you want a one-way ticket to a broken PC...go ahead and use friggin' driver updaters. Avast Driver Updater, IOBit Driver Booster, Outbyte Driver Updater, you name it! They're all trash and should ALL be avoided!


0:00 Title card

1:08 The real reason you're here


