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HOUSE OF CARDS COLLAPSES: Rand Paul Unleashes On Fauci. Immediately Turns Him Into a Hysterical Mess (2021-7-20)
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190 views • July 20, 2021
Senator Rand Paul once again lit into Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at a Senate hearing on Tuesday. “Dr. Fauci, as you’re aware, it is a crime to lie to Congress,” Senator Paul said. “Section 1001 of the U.S. Criminal Code creates a felony and a five-year penalty for lying to Congress.”
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