© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rare moments of Rest for the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces in the zone of the NMD. 031422
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • March 14, 2022
Rare moments of rest for the military personnel of the RF Armed Forces in the zone of the NMD.
- I am a Kalmyk, this is a Tabasranian, this is a Russian, a Lezgin, a Lak, a Kumyk, a Chechen is filming us. The most important thing is that we are together! The rest is all nonsense.
- I am a Kalmyk, this is a Tabasranian, this is a Russian, a Lezgin, a Lak, a Kumyk, a Chechen is filming us. The most important thing is that we are together! The rest is all nonsense.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.