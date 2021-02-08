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SUNDAY - FEBRUARY 07, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2312-6PM SENIOR DC STAFFER ARRESTED FOR CHILD PORN AS LEFT MOCKS PIZZAGATE & QANON
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Friday announced that a former aide to President Donald Trump was arrested in Washington, D.C. and charged with receiving, possessing, and distributing child pornography. Ruben Verastigui, 27, who worked on Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, was previously employed as a senior digital strategist for the Senate Republican Conference and Republican National Committee. He was also the digital media coordinator for the anti-abortion group Students for Life of America. He left the Republican Conference in July of 2020 to become the communications manager for the nonprofit group Citizens For Responsible Energy Solutions. Verastigui was taken into custody following an 11-month investigation by MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Northern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations. The arrest was first flagged by journalist Jared Holt, who also posted several horrific and disturbing excerpts from the criminal complaint filed.
WARNING: The details are graphic. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16878
Special Guest: Lee Stranahan is a pioneer in digital media who has over twenty-five years of experience in broadcast production, education and independent media as a producer, director and teacher. Mr. Stranahan is the reporter exposing the #Russiagate #Ukrainegate hoax and you can watch the blockbuster documentary Revealing Ukraine streaming now on Amazon Prime. He is the Cohost @FaultLinesRadio and DCPopulist.TV originating out of Washington DC , he is also Co- host of The Back Story.. and for the latest breaking stories from Lee Stranahan you can Follow him on Twitter at @stranahan.
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