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New 400W Qcells G10 Revealed
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23 views • April 23, 2022
Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe introduces the new Qcells Q.peak Duo G10 400W solar panels from Hanwha. This is a 132 half-cell design with Quantum and Zero Gap Technology.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/solarsurge
-- LINKS --
Qcells Residential Panels: https://www.q-cells.us/na/main/products/solar_panels/US_CANADA/residential/residential09.html
In this video, Joe introduces the new Qcells Q.peak Duo G10 400W solar panels from Hanwha. This is a 132 half-cell design with Quantum and Zero Gap Technology.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/solarsurge
-- LINKS --
Qcells Residential Panels: https://www.q-cells.us/na/main/products/solar_panels/US_CANADA/residential/residential09.html
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