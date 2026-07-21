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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on July 17, 2026.





Revelation 19:5-9 speaks of the saints of God who will called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. The passage says:





5 And a voice came out of the throne, saying, Praise our God, all ye his servants, and ye that fear him, both small and great.

6 And I heard as it were the voice of a great multitude, and as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of mighty thunderings, saying, Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.

7 Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honour to him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath made herself ready.

8 And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteousness of saints.

9 And he saith unto me, Write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God.





The saints of God or servants of God who fear Him, as mentioned in Revelation 19:5 are they who keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus in Revelation 14:12, King James Bible. They observe God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.





They shall be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white as their fine linen represents the righteousness of the saints of God. They reflect the righteousness and sinlessness of Christ Who never sinned, Who never transgressed agaisnt the holy law of God: His holy ten commandments.





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