Soviet-Style Justice: The Persecution Of Paul Hodgkins

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January 6 protester Paul Hodgkins committed no acts of violence, nor did he damage or destroy any property when he entered the US Capitol Building on Jan 6th. He walked into the Senate Chamber and took a selfie. He walked out after 11 minutes. He now faces eight months in prison and a lifetime as a convicted felon. Meanwhile, violent protesters from last summer's BLM and Antifa riots were not even charged with crimes. That is called political justice and it has no place in a free society. Also today: Strange Covid outbreaks, why are Soros and Gates buying a Covid testing company, and more...