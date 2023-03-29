The TikTok Bill could mean prision if Biden Regime Deems you a “National Security Risk”

Its disguised to protect you, right? But its another hard core form of censorship.

“Patriot Act for the Internet”- Tucker Carlson Warns Americans Could Face Prison Under TikTok Bill if Biden Regime Deems Them a “National Security Risk”

The new Tiktok bill, known as the RESTRICT Act, was introduced by Uniparty members Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD). The bill does not mention TikTok by name but the Uniparty members said they had the Chinese app in mind when drafting the legislation.

The legislation supposedly is about national security and protecting the United States from its major foreign adversaries. But Tucker Carlson revealed the real agenda behind the bill is controlling the American population and punishing them.

The bill is ostensibly about protecting American national security and ending ‘foreign adversaries’ from interfering in our elections through apps like TikTok. Because of course, election interference from Twitter and Facebook is no problem at all, but election interference through TikTok is totally unacceptable.

But in reality, if you are opposed TikTok, as we are, this bill isn’t about banning TikTok, it is never about what they say it is.

Instead, this bill would give enormous and terrifying new powers to the federal government to punish American citizens and regulate how they communicate with one another.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1640710172745113600