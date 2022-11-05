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https://gnews.org/articles/508632
Summary：11/03/2022 China's property giants Evergrande and Sunac are facing winding-up hearings in Hong Kong court this month. Evergrande could be forced to sell its assets to repay debts if the court approves the case. China's debt-hit real estate industry has at least $292 billions of due payments through the end of 2023.