Summary：11/03/2022 China's property giants Evergrande and Sunac are facing winding-up hearings in Hong Kong court this month. Evergrande could be forced to sell its assets to repay debts if the court approves the case. China's debt-hit real estate industry has at least $292 billions of due payments through the end of 2023.
