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The AxeTruth Show, 12/06 Manic Monday - Fed Alert, False Flags, Manufactured Racism
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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11 views • December 08, 2021
Fed alert , they are activated to manufacture false flags, fake racism, & rise of so called white nationalist.. As the FBI & actors march in Washington DC with mask on , skinny jean khakis , baseball cap, and sunglasses

1. Jussie Smollett the most ill conceived manufactured hate crime is on trial & the MSM is barely mentioning it.. however ABC Robin Roberts still lying saying Jussie Smollett story is credible, this was a False Flag

2. Mom shocked book titled ‘Redneck Night Before Christmas’ came from school library, another fake story incorporating the Confederate flag as she pretends to be offended. & claims she protecting her child from all the HATE today? Where is this racial hate toward blacks?

3. Our own Wendy Runyon has Files 9 Criminal Charges Over Pornographic School Books https://djhjmedia.com/kari/exclusive-content-nc-mom-files-9-criminal-charges-over-pornographic-school-books/

4. In Minneapolis Somali immigrant youth INVADE woman’s Minneapolis apartment and physically assault her and her mother after she accused a man who is friends with the group of sexually assaulting her

5. Rabbi Alon says the stupidity of people who are complying... the Nazi are not going to do the Holocaust the same way

6. The government have pushed this Fake virus so hard Take a real good listen to this video clip

7. Biontec Boss, of the biggest Pfizer owned mRNA COVID Vaccine company, is unvaccinated, and also ALL of his workers

8. The Democrats have no platform , nothing to run on so the right is being invaded with RINOS like Dr. Oz has history donating to Democrats running as a republican remember Oprah was his mentor

9. FBI paid a bunch of actors to play "the bad protestors" to put a bad light on all the millions of good protestors all across the world

10. Patriot Front aka the Feds "look, this are your freedom protesters, will you still stand with them

Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.

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