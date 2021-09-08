BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Underground - By Darcy Weir | #BlackBudget #DUMBs #Documentary
The English Conspiracy Channel
The English Conspiracy Channel
918 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
3035 views • September 08, 2021
What has the government been hiding just beneath your feet?
New and Improved Documentary about the mysterious life of Phil Schneider and the claims he made about underground bases built by the government to house Alien technology and secrets.

Phil Schneider died in 1996. Previous to his death he had been on tour across the United States speaking out about various subjects including his involvement with building a secret underground base in Dulce, New Mexico for the military. During this time, he was said to have had an encounter with a violent E.T race in the late 1970's which would change his whole life immediately after. This documentary explores some of the information Phil Schneider spoke about to the public in the 1990's by examining each claim in detail with expert opinions from Richard Dolan, Richard Sauder, and Cynthia Drayer (Phil's Ex-Wife). In this documentary you will find never before published photo's of Phil's Autopsy, documents about the Philadelphia Experiment from Oscar Schneider's files (Phil's father) and a very well explained background about Underground Bases. —Darcy Weir

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7115168/?ref_=vp_vi_tt

----------

The Third English Conspiracy Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRJsnqQJYKWbGEfbmMfu6g

Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA

Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3

----------

**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307

Telegram:- https://t.me/EnglishTruthChannel
Parler:- https://parler.com/#/user/TECC
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
Keywords
blackmilitaryufodeepdiedetextraterrestrialbudgetexperimentundergrounddocumentarythebasesoscar1996phildumbsdarcyautopsyschneiderphilidelphiafarther
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia-China partnership reaches &#8220;unprecedentedly high level&#8221; as bilateral trade surges

Russia-China partnership reaches “unprecedentedly high level” as bilateral trade surges

Willow Tohi
Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Pennsylvania Senate Committee Advances Age-Verification Bill SB 603

Edison Reed
Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Modi and Trump Hold Phone Call as India Raises Concerns Over Russia Sanctions

Garrison Vance
DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

DEFEND IP Legislation Seeks New Powers to Block Foreign Piracy Websites

Edison Reed
Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural &#8220;homogenization&#8221;

Pope Leo XIV calls artists to unite against AI, warns of cultural “homogenization”

Belle Carter
Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Pilot Admits Alleged Plan to Crash Flydubai Flight in Israel After Midair Attack

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy