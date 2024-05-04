Highly Orchestrated

Who’s Funding The Chaos?

* Color revolutions are coordinated.

* We are paying for this.

* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos — as well as the gaslighting and censorship.

* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.

* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.

* Don’t fall for it.

* We have a common enemy.





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (3 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4t3fhl-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-5-3-24.html