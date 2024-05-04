Highly Orchestrated

Who’s Funding The Chaos?
* Color revolutions are coordinated.
* We are paying for this.
* Mega-donors and NGOs launder our $ to create/underwrite the chaos — as well as the gaslighting and censorship.
* The same forces are at work supporting both sides as always.
* It’s classic divide-and-conquer stuff.
* Don’t fall for it.
* We have a common enemy.
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (3 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4t3fhl-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-5-3-24.html
