Trumps ‘Peace Deal’ Between Israel And Hamas But The War Is Not Over-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 11 2025

First of all, President Trump has seemingly accomplished something many thought near impossible, the bringing of peace, the end to the war between Israel and Hamas, and the release of the hostages which would be amazing if it happens. Netanyahu was so euphoric he posted a meme nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, with the peace deal coming a day before the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Prize Winners. But…upon closer inspection, this peace deal was made from a position of weakness, not of strength, and the real winner right now would seem to be Hamas.





“For they have healed the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace.” Jeremiah 8:11 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, one of the things that strikes a sour note with me about the Trump Peace Plan is that Israel must release 41 Palestinian prisoners for every one of the Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas. Another thing that is a little unbelievable is that Hamas is even allowed to be a part of the negotiating of the terms of the peace process. In WWII, when it was clear that Germany could not win the war and Heinrich Himmler attempted to bargain favorable terms for the Nazis with the Allies, he was turned down flat. The only ‘offer’ America would accept was complete and total surrender. A war is not over until one side surrenders. That’s how you ‘negotiate’ peace, but that’s not what Trump has created. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem complained this week that “The occupation (Israel) is attempting to manipulate the list of Palestinian prisoners that the resistance handed over for release.” That Hamas even has a voice is a crime, and yet, there they are, proud as a peacock and making demands. That kind of ‘peace deal’ doesn’t warrant any prizes, especially not the Nobel. On this episode, we bring you the truth behind the Trump Peace Plan, why it’s likely to collapse, and how it virtually guarantees another war. Also, we have a stunning update on Peter Thiel and his lecture series on the Antichrist that’ll show you why he’s not publishing his talks online.