Footage of Nighttime Destruction Of Escaping AFU Commanders By DPR Special Forces

"On the footage, the destruction by the special forces of the DPR of the command of the 36th brigade of the Marine Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine !!

During the breakthrough of the Marines of the 36th brigade from the Ilyich plant, the city of Mariupol, there was another attempt to leave, but already at the command of this unit. According to my information, the personnel were thrown under the fire of our units, like meat, to divert attention. The main task is the exit of commanders. But our intelligence works, as always, perfectly well!!

The special forces of the DPR prevented an attempt to leave the top command staff.

During the battle, up to 50 servicemen were destroyed, of which five were senior officers of the brigade, another 42 surrendered.

During the inspection of the site of the clash, the body of the commander of the 36th separate brigade of the Marine Corps, Colonel Vladimir Anatolyevich Baranyuk, his personal belongings and weapons were found among the dead."



Source - Simplicius76