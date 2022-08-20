Ride the Storm

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Yes, it feels like a storm is coming! It may be necessary to "ride out the storm". There are stories in the Bible (and other books of history) that speak of great calamities that people went through and made it to safety. REMEMBER...He promised those who ask Him, "peace in the midst of the storm".