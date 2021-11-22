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Health Benefits Of Chaga Mushrooms Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/22/21
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84 views • November 22, 2021
Health Benefits Of Chaga Mushrooms Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/22/21
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that the vaccines don't kill the virus they just alert the immune system that this is something that needs attacked. Contending that people who have existing health challenges such as obesity will be in real trouble if they get the virus. Asserting people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of chaga mushrooms. Found in Russia, Northern Canada, Korea and Alaska growing on birch trees. Provides essential nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, calcium, iron and zinc.improves gut health, slows aging, lowers blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, can help prevent and treat cancer, boosts the immune system and fights inflammation.
Callers
Roger's right thumb is numb and has questions about frying foods.
Dale has a friend that has several health challenges including high blood pressure, hammer toe, toe fungus and sciatica.
Thomas has a friend diagnosed with PTSD and leaky gut syndrome.
Chris wants an alternative to the liquid nutrients. Second he has questions concerning his mother who has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
#ptsd #leakygut #colitis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
Air Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Stating that the vaccines don't kill the virus they just alert the immune system that this is something that needs attacked. Contending that people who have existing health challenges such as obesity will be in real trouble if they get the virus. Asserting people should be supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients to support their immune systems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of chaga mushrooms. Found in Russia, Northern Canada, Korea and Alaska growing on birch trees. Provides essential nutrients such as vitamin D, potassium, calcium, iron and zinc.improves gut health, slows aging, lowers blood sugar, lowers cholesterol, can help prevent and treat cancer, boosts the immune system and fights inflammation.
Callers
Roger's right thumb is numb and has questions about frying foods.
Dale has a friend that has several health challenges including high blood pressure, hammer toe, toe fungus and sciatica.
Thomas has a friend diagnosed with PTSD and leaky gut syndrome.
Chris wants an alternative to the liquid nutrients. Second he has questions concerning his mother who has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
#ptsd #leakygut #colitis
Keywords
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