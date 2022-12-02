Situation Update, Dec 2, 2022 - Kanye goes there, tells the world to look on the BRIGHT side of HITLER

0:00 We Hate Hitler

6:15 Other News

7:32 Skills Acquisition

36:30 Vaccines

1:10:40 News Headlines





- Kanye (Ye) celebrates Hitler multiple times during live broadcast

- Alex Jones does amazing job trying to prevent Kanye from committing reputation suicide

- US senators say they won't vote for military funding unless vax mandates are halted

- My experience with high-end military dog training / combat animals

- We ran multiple scenarios: Car jacking, home invasion, street attacks

- TipTopK9 is the dog training company, they have franchises across many U.S. cities

- Apple conspires with CCP to suppress the slave uprising in China, #BoycottApple

- The COVID Blog reveals a deceptive, misleading video clip in "Died Suddenly" film

- Ba'Al Busters reveals (roughly) 4 minutes of Dr. Bryan Ardis interview on clots MEMORY HOLED

- Why freedom of speech means we must tolerate the speech of those with whom we disagree

- Why I don't censor people who criticize or disagree

- My praise for the new film "Spirited" with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds

- A positive message for humanity in a time of incredible strife and division





