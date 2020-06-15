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Communists in CHAZ attack Christian
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227 views • June 15, 2020
As expected only racist black Communists get a voice in the CHAZ.
This is a preview of life in America if Democrats are given control of our government, where only those with the approved opinions are allowed a voice, where Christians are literally, physically attacked for their faith.
This is a preview of life in America if Democrats are given control of our government, where only those with the approved opinions are allowed a voice, where Christians are literally, physically attacked for their faith.
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