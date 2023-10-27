Senate passes Josh Hawley's resolution to condemn pro-genocide activism on campuses.

Josh Hawley: Last week, Senate Democrats blocked my resolution to condemn pro-Hamas, pro-genocide activities on college campuses. Today they changed their minds. Finally. We must speak with one voice as a nation: attacks on Israel and Jewish Americans are evil.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on college campuses after Democrats torpedoed the measure last week.





"Last week, Senate Democrats blocked my resolution to condemn pro-Hamas, pro-genocide activities on college campuses," Republican senator Josh Hawley (Mo.), who introduced the measure both times, said on X Thursday. "Today they changed their minds. Finally. We must speak with one voice as a nation: attacks on Israel and Jewish Americans are evil."





The measure condemns "repugnant" pro-Hamas rhetoric on college campuses that has arisen since the terrorist group's brutal attack earlier this month left more than 1,400 Israelis dead.





Hawley on Thursday morning referred to a report by the Washington Free Beacon, on the leader of a George Washington University student group behind an anti-Semitic stunt, as proof of the Senate's need to pass the resolution.





"The Senate must condemn this pro-genocide rhetoric—TODAY. I will try again this morning," Hawley said of the story.





Democrats torpedoed the measure last week over concerns that it was "smearing" students' "legitimate concerns," according to Democratic Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen.





"There are student groups that may have legitimate concerns," Van Hollen said. "Legitimate concerns about the loss of innocent civilian life in Gaza."





Professors and students at colleges across the country have rallied behind Hamas in recent weeks. One professor is on leave from Cornell University after calling the killings "exhilarating."





