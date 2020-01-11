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WORLD UPSIDE DOWN | Full Documentary (2020)
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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66 views • January 11, 2020
Mirrored to YouTube with permission from Pillar of Truth channel on Jan 5, 2020 with 14K views so far.
World Upside Down, a biblical earth documentary 2020. This documentary will show you the shape and structure of God's earth according to the King James Bible. Video Credit: Pillar of Truth Christian Church, located in Long Island, NY.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ciynBr4vyeNdmTOfBzvyQ

Similar biblical documentaries from 2019 and 2020 do not show the depth and knowledge of God's word, as this documentary will show you. World Upside Down will expand your mind, and help you to understand the real truth about God's earth from the bible. We pray you will watch this entire biblical earth documentary of 2020 which has been in the making since 2019, to grow in your knowledge of God's creation, and to learn how the heliocentric model of the universe cannot fit with God's word. World Upside Down describes the true shape of the earth, the movement of the sun moon and stars, their location in the firmament, and where God is located. Please share this with as many people as you can.

Subscribe to Pillar of Truth Christian Church.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ciynBr4vyeNdmTOfBzvyQ

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
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biblegodworldchurchflat earthcosmologykjvglobeducumentarypillar of truth
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