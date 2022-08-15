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Kari Lake Embarrasses Fake News Media…AGAIN
https://welovetrump.com/2022/08/13/kari-lake-embarrasses-fake-news-media-again/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN/
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/happening-now-fl-gov-ron-desantis-rally-support-trump-endorsed-candidates-kari-lake-blake-masters-rsbn-live-stream-video/