© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR ANDREAS KALCKER & LAURA ABOLI CHAT TO CHARLIE WARD SODIUM CHLORITE NACL02 & HYDROCHLORIC ACID
Follow
15
Share
Report
2153 views • April 28, 2021
Andreas Kalcker has helped save the lives of millions worldwide, with a simple yet extremely effective cure for covid. He is working with thousands of scientists, doctors, lawyers and the military of several nations to take down the New World Order.
FIRST SCIENTIFIC STUDY ON HUMANS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR THERAPEUTIC USE: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus/clinical-study-with-chlorine-dioxide.html
Over a decade ago Andreas Kalcker was cured of debilitating arthritis using The Universal Antidote (aka MMS/CDS/Chlorine Dioxide). Since that time, Andreas has dedicated his life and work to understanding chlorine dioxide and getting it out to the world. In this 1 hour interview, we talk about his own story of healing and much more.
Download the reference guidebook:
http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guidebook
The Universal Antidote Documentary. Watch Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
Everyone needs to learn about this. It will change the entire world.
Andreas's website: https://andreaskalcker.com/
Oneness Labs: http://bit.ly/3jznE4G
The Universal Antidote: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
Latest research paper on Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2.pdf
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 4000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.
Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/
Other free how-to videos.
G2CU: Information and free help on how to use MMS. Free Zoom Room to help. https://www.miracleofwater.com/
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.
Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
FIRST SCIENTIFIC STUDY ON HUMANS WITH CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR THERAPEUTIC USE: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/coronavirus/clinical-study-with-chlorine-dioxide.html
Over a decade ago Andreas Kalcker was cured of debilitating arthritis using The Universal Antidote (aka MMS/CDS/Chlorine Dioxide). Since that time, Andreas has dedicated his life and work to understanding chlorine dioxide and getting it out to the world. In this 1 hour interview, we talk about his own story of healing and much more.
Download the reference guidebook:
http://bit.ly/Get-TUA-Reference-Guidebook
The Universal Antidote Documentary. Watch Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vrPbyKTAWm0N/
https://rumble.com/c/c-537305
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvHthwYiK5greISPBs_cM7Q
Everyone needs to learn about this. It will change the entire world.
Andreas's website: https://andreaskalcker.com/
Oneness Labs: http://bit.ly/3jznE4G
The Universal Antidote: https://rumble.com/vdey7t-the-universal-antidote.html
Latest research paper on Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2.pdf
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org Organization of 4000+ doctors using chlorine dioxide
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
We recommend learning how to make MMS / Chlorine Dioxide first: https://www.brighteon.com/efab91d9-3da6-4a8a-af04-ce451c901c4a
Excepts on Andreas Kalcker’s online course on how to make and use MMS / Chlorine Dioxide
Full Basic Online Course ClO2 #ENGLISH can be found here:
https://elopage.com/s/naturalbiophysics/basic-course-clo2
Also available in Spanish and Deutsch.
Above is an easy way to learn, and I recommend for the visual learner. However, links below give similar information for free.
Please study and learn “Basic” or “starting procedure” first.
Protocols available for FREE and more information on this website.
https://andreaskalcker.com/en/protocolos/
Other free how-to videos.
G2CU: Information and free help on how to use MMS. Free Zoom Room to help. https://www.miracleofwater.com/
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/blank-page
Video testimonials
https://theredonionthailan.wixsite.com/website/testimonials
This information is provided for learning purposes, and is not medical advice.
Learn more at https://clo2.tv/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.