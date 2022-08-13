Antarctica 1947 - Germany Beat America

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This confirms everything in the 1st video:Antarctica 4Jun22
https://www.brighteon.com/a696cac7-3e51-4e54-b31d-aa535b2f5f7a
Whomever assembled this video answered many questions post-WWII. Why Hitler was left alone in South America, Operation Paperclip, UFOs. Tells you why Admiral Richard Byrd, Richard Byrd Jr., Secretary of Defense James Forrestal were killed; because, they would could not stomach the loss to the Germans in Antarctica and were about to tell the public. What a waste as the story of what happened to the US Navy is in this video; biggest news of the century hidden in plain view.