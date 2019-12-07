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Democrats Write Articles Of Impeachment Then Search For Crime - War Room Full Show
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31 views • December 07, 2019
It's open line Friday so Owen Shroyer opens the phone lines and takes calls on all the trending news stories and current events. Subjects include the continued impeachment scam by the Democrats, the irony of a Los Angeles Magazine cover story featuring Adam Schiff and Ed Buck, and how Americans are fed up with the Democrats lies against Trump while ignoring real issues they are facing. Alex Jones joins the broadcast to make a stunning confession. By the way, save money while improving your daily life by ordering the Change Your Life Trifecta Pack!"
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